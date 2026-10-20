Short of funds, UN food agency cuts aid to 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza and 200,000 in the West Bank

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has cut food assistance to 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza and 200,000 in the West Bank due to a serious funding shortage, the head of the U.N. food agency said Monday.

Carl Skau, acting head of the World Food Program, urged the international community to provide $450 million so the agency could restore the cut assistance and provide hot meals and food parcels in Gaza and the West Bank for the next six months.

Because of the money shortage, the number of people receiving assistance was reduced this month from 1.6 million to 1.1 million in Gaza and from 400,000 to 200,000 in the West Bank, he said.

Skau, who had just visited both territories, told U.N. correspondents in a video briefing from Jerusalem that life in Gaza remains “absolutely brutal” and incredibly dangerous, with U.N. teams recording about 50 attacks per day in the past week.

Nonetheless, he said that since last October’s ceasefire between Israel and Hamas “we have been able to push back on famine." But an estimated 1.4 million people — or 67% of the population — are still experiencing “acute food insecurity at crisis levels or worse,” with around 200,000 requiring immediate food aid to prevent death from hunger, according to WFP.

Skau said WFP will now prioritize food to those most in need — the sick, mothers and children at risk of malnutrition, and people closest to the “yellow line” dividing where Israeli forces remain and Palestinians can live.