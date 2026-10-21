Albanian police clash with anti-government protesters for the eighth day

TIRANA: Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to push back protesters Tuesday on the eighth straight day of violent anti-government demonstrations in the Albanian capital, Tirana.

High school and university students demanding lower tuition fees, greater state investment in education and protesting corruption in the education system have joined a broader anti-government movement calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.

For days, protesters have hurled rocks, flares, firebombs and fireworks at police who have used batons, water cannons and tear gas in clashes in the city center.

Albania is one of a number of European countries experiencing protests over rising fuel costs, discontent with the state of schools, declining public services and a housing crisis, including France and Italy. In Spain and Portugal, tent camps have sprung up to protest unaffordable housing, while a rally and a protest were also being planned in Greece on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.