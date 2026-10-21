Baghdad closes border crossing with Iran under US pressure: Iraqi sources

Iraqi authorities on Wednesday closed a border crossing with Iran "until an unspecified date", an Iraqi source told AFP, with two other sources saying the US is pressuring Baghdad to close more crossings in order to tighten the screws on Tehran.

A source at Iraq's border crossings authority told AFP Wednesday that the al-Sheeb crossing "has been closed since this morning until an unspecified date", without specifying the reason.

The Iranian judiciary's Mizan Online website confirmed the closure, adding that it came "following a decision by the Iraqi prime minister's office".

The two countries are bound by close political, religious and economic ties and share a border of more than 1,400 kilometres (850 miles) with at least eight official crossings.

Washington has been seeking to increase economic pressure on Iran since the outbreak of the Middle East war in February, and has imposed sanctions on entities it accuses of being linked to the Islamic republic.

Two political sources told AFP that the United States is pressuring the Iraqi government to close all border crossings with Iran.