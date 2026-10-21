Congo’s Ebola outbreak leaves grieving families struggling with fear and stigma

BUNIA: When a schoolteacher in eastern Congo learned that five of her family members had been diagnosed with Ebola, she was “deeply shaken,” fearing the worst from a disease that carries stigma and is seen by some in her community as evil.

Two of her relatives — her brother and his wife — died of Ebola in July at a treatment center in Ituri province, the epicenter of the deadliest outbreak in Congo's history.

The 34-year-old teacher, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for fear of being stigmatized, said grief and stress over the loss of her relatives led her to seek treatment at a mental health clinic.

After two months at the clinic, the teacher said she was feeling better but worried about her future. “Will these people still be there for me?” she said of her relatives in Bunia, capital of Ituri.

Her experience highlights a burden rarely talked about in the fast-moving Ebola outbreak: the psychological toll on relatives coping with loss, fear and rejection in communities already scarred by years of rebel violence.

The outbreak is spreading at an unprecedented rate under some of the most challenging conditions imaginable, fueled by mass population movements, violence, mistrust and poor working conditions for frontline health workers. Caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus for which there's no approved vaccine or drug, the outbreak has killed at least 4,600 of the 9,500 people infected. The World Health Organization has said that it continues to outpace efforts to track and slow it.