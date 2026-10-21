French fighter jet crashes during training, at least one dead

FRANCE: A French Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashed in north-eastern France during a training flight, killing at least one member of its crew, the country's air force said Wednesday.

The plane went down at 2100 GMT Tuesday near its air base on the outskirts of Nancy, and a search was underway for the second member of the crew.

"It appears that at least one of the crew members was not able to eject," an air force spokesman, Colonel David Papalardo, told franceinfo radio.

One of the crew members was a young trainee pilot and the other was a very experienced weapons officer, he said.