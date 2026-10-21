Protests banned in parts of Paris as Macron swipes at Trump

French police said Wednesday that protests would be banned in parts of Paris on Thursday, as France braced for more demonstrations just days after rallies degenerated into some of worst street unrest in years.

The announcement came after President Emmanuel Macron took an apparent swipe at his US counterpart Donald Trump over exploiting France's riots for political advantage in the US midterm election battle.

The Paris ban will last from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm (0600 to 1800 GMT) and apply to key landmarks in the French capital including the Elysee presidential palace, both houses of parliament, as well as tourist havens such as the Louvre museum and the Champs-Elysees.

Other areas where rallies will be prohibited include the Bastille and Republique squares, and the Chatelet-Les Halles shopping area which was heavily targeted by looters over the weekend.

France's government has admitted it "lost control" in the frenzy of street violence that erupted last weekend, when masked youths clashed with police, looted shops and vandalised public buildings.

As his government struggled to contain a crisis that has damaged France's image abroad and rattled financial markets six months before presidential elections, Macron appeared to accuse foreign leaders of attempting to take advantage of the protests.

Speaking during a visit to Qatar, the president implied that Trump, and possibly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also fighting an election campaign, made "stupid comments" on the unrest for political gain, though he did not name either leader.

"There are people who campaign at France's expense -- leaders who are in campaign mode, whether here in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic," he told reporters in Doha.

Trump has sought to link the unrest to "migrants, jihadists, and communists" as he campaigned for his Republican party in the United States on his anti-immigration messaging.

He also on Tuesday hailed French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who shares his ideologies, as surveys putting her as the frontrunner in France's presidential race.

Trump's ally Netanyahu, facing his own tough election battle, on Tuesday argued that France had been hit by an "invasion of extremist Islam".

Several analysts have dismissed the claims that migrants were driving France's protests.