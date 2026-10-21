Zelensky, US hail 'productive' talks to end Trump feud

OSLO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States hailed "very productive" talks in Oslo on Tuesday amid efforts to draw a line under a bitter feud between Kyiv's leader and US President Donald Trump over the war with Russia.
After talks with Trump's envoys in the Norwegian capital, Zelensky thanked Washington for the resumption of US intelligence of looming Russian strikes on civilian targets and energy plants.
Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is now due to head from Oslo to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in a bid to end Russia's four-year-old war on Ukraine.
The positive tone followed days of tensions between Kyiv and Washington since Trump struck a diesel-supply deal with Putin, and furiously called for Zelensky to be replaced after Ukraine refused to stop hitting Russian oil refineries.
"We are thankful that intelligence works," Zelensky told reporters in Oslo. "I'm speaking about early warning, what is very important for our people, for children, adults, civilians, because we can hear when ballistic is coming."
Flanked by Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb -- a golfing buddy of Trump -- Zelensky said it was "important that we keep the conversation going."
A US official told AFP after the talks that Zelensky held "very productive and constructive discussions" with businessman Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who took part remotely due to the flu.
"Ukraine brought forward new ideas and proposals," the official said.
- 'Make a deal' -
But Trump kept up the pressure, saying at the White House that he wanted Zelensky to "make a deal" with Russia, which is escalating strikes on Ukraine as a bitter winter looms.
Trump, who last week called on Zelensky to resign, also criticized Zelensky for not accepting the terms he said he had offered during their infamous televised row in the Oval Office in February 2025.
Relations plunged back into a deep freeze earlier this month after Trump suddenly announced his deal with Russia for diesel, as part of his efforts to lower oil prices sent soaring by his Iran war.
Ukraine reacted with dismay after Trump also waived sanctions against Russia's war machine and appeared to once again pivot to Putin.
The feud spiraled as Zelensky accused Trump of weakness, and then alleged that the United States was deliberately withholding vital intelligence and delaying the delivery of vital interceptor missiles.
Ukraine has also reported a reduction in speeds on Starshield, the US military satellite system which it uses for battlefield communications and strikes on Russian-occupied territory.
Trump has denied ordering a reduction in speeds on Starshield after Musk -- whose company SpaceX developed it -- said the order could only have come from the White House.
But the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that it was indeed Musk who ordered the slowdown in the military-grade version of Starlink.
- 'Our future' -
The Oslo meeting followed furious diplomatic efforts in Washington, Kyiv and Western capitals to calm the situation.
Zelensky said earlier Tuesday he had held "substantive" talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Zelensky separately told US senators on Monday that "the Pentagon is delaying the delivery of missiles" already paid for by European countries, and that the shipment was waiting for US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's signature.
Several European countries were ready to transfer Patriot interceptor missiles from their own stockpiles but were still awaiting US approval, he said.
Trump -- whose Republican party faces tough midterm elections amid dismal polling and high fuel prices -- has accused Zelensky of not trying to resolve the conflict with Russia.
Trump said he was ready to meet Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China next month to discuss denuclearisation, adding that talks could also cover the Ukraine war -- fuelling fears in Kyiv that it was being sidelined.
Zelensky insisted Tuesday that Kyiv needed to be represented at any meeting regarding Ukraine's future.
"If there are issues about Ukraine, our future, it can be acceptable only when we are at the table of negotiations. It's absolutely clear," he said.