Zelensky, US hail 'productive' talks to end Trump feud

OSLO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States hailed "very productive" talks in Oslo on Tuesday amid efforts to draw a line under a bitter feud between Kyiv's leader and US President Donald Trump over the war with Russia.

After talks with Trump's envoys in the Norwegian capital, Zelensky thanked Washington for the resumption of US intelligence of looming Russian strikes on civilian targets and energy plants.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is now due to head from Oslo to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in a bid to end Russia's four-year-old war on Ukraine.

The positive tone followed days of tensions between Kyiv and Washington since Trump struck a diesel-supply deal with Putin, and furiously called for Zelensky to be replaced after Ukraine refused to stop hitting Russian oil refineries.

"We are thankful that intelligence works," Zelensky told reporters in Oslo. "I'm speaking about early warning, what is very important for our people, for children, adults, civilians, because we can hear when ballistic is coming."

Flanked by Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb -- a golfing buddy of Trump -- Zelensky said it was "important that we keep the conversation going."

A US official told AFP after the talks that Zelensky held "very productive and constructive discussions" with businessman Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who took part remotely due to the flu.

"Ukraine brought forward new ideas and proposals," the official said.