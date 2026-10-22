Carney says Trump’s tariffs hurt Americans as US Embassy alleges Canadian interference

TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs have driven up costs for American families and upended a decades-old trade relationship as he unveiled a multibillion-dollar plan to shield Canada’s manufacturing heartland from the trade war.

Carney also said he spoke with Trump for “quite some time” about issues including trade, as the U.S. Embassy in Canada accused Canadian politicians of seeking to influence American politics ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford rejected suggestions of improper interference.

Trump has openly said he wants automakers to move production from Canada to the United States, threatening an industry deeply integrated across the border for decades.

“U.S. tariffs have upended a trade bargain that’s existed for decades,” Carney said. “They’ve raised costs for American families while putting Ontario workers and businesses at a disadvantage and under a cloud of uncertainty.”

Carney said an integrated North American auto industry would benefit both countries but acknowledged that it may no longer be a priority for Washington. “Their approach has changed,” he said. “So must ours.”

Carney said the conversation covered Iran, the Middle East and some trade issues. They discussed Ukraine days earlier. He gave no indication of a breakthrough but said Canada remains ready to negotiate.

Trade negotiations collapsed in August after the countries appeared close to a deal. Trump subsequently imposed 50% tariffs on about $20 billion in Canadian goods, prompting Canadian retaliation.