Kansas Republican blames Ukraine war for soaring diesel prices ahead of Senate race

TOPEKA: Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall on Wednesday blamed Russia’s war with Ukraine, rather than the US war with Iran, for high diesel prices that have become a major issue ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Speaking during a debate with Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton, Marshall aligned himself with President Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukraine. Trump has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Moscow’s refineries for rising fuel costs and said he wants to ease the problem by importing Russian diesel.

Marshall, however, expressed reservations about the proposal, saying “it doesn't sound like a great idea.” He added, “if this brings Russia to the bargaining table, and it ends the war, then I am all for it right now.”

Hamilton criticised Marshall’s position, saying “nobody believes” Ukraine is to blame.

“What you said just now is you’re going to sell out our friends in Ukraine,” Hamilton said. “That’s not OK."

The debate was the second and final one in the Kansas Senate race before the November 3 election. Marshall is seeking a second term, while Hamilton is the founder and senior pastor of the nation’s largest United Methodist church. The race is considered close, although no Democrat has won a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932.

Diesel prices are a key issue in Kansas, where the fuel powers the agricultural economy. Hamilton has repeatedly blamed high prices on what he calls an “unnecessary” war with Iran, launched by Trump. According to AAA, diesel averaged $6.32 a gallon this week, up from $3.62 a year ago.

Hamilton has called for a temporary suspension of federal fuel taxes while the Iran war continues and said he would work to force Trump to end the conflict. Marshall said he wanted the war to end as soon as possible but did not commit to trying to force an end to it.

Marshall also sought to link Hamilton to liberal Democrats’ Green New Deal proposals to shift the US economy towards renewable energy, arguing that such policies had prevented the construction of new diesel refineries.

Hamilton said he supported parts of the Green New Deal but not the entire package.