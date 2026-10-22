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Saudi authorities say one killed, eight injured in attack on King Fahd airport

The latest attack came after Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said that debris from an intercepted drone killed two people and injured two others at an Aramco-operated oil field.
Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.
Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.Photo / Reuters
Associated Press
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RIYADH: One Saudi resident was killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia on the Persian Gulf near Bahrain and Qatar, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority announced early Thursday.

The aviation authority also said eight people were injured in the late Wednesday attack and the airport suffered some material damages. Global flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said on X that flights have been diverted away from the airport.

Authorities did not say who carried out the attack or provide further details.

King Fahd airport has been attacked previously amid a wider wave of Houthi missile and projectile strikes targeting major airports in Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have not commented on this attack. The Saudi Coalition announced that it intercepted four drone attacks in the eastern region.

Late Wednesday, the U.S. ordered some diplomats and the families of U.S. government employees to leave Saudi Arabia following a series of deadly attacks in the country by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels and rising fears of an escalation in hostilities.

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.
Saudi authorities say two killed by falling debris at oil facility following drone attack in kingdom

The latest attack came after Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said that debris from an intercepted drone killed two people and injured two others at an Aramco-operated oil field in the country’s southeast.

The ministry said the two people killed were Nepali and Filipino nationals, while the injured were Pakistani and Indian nationals.

Last month, debris from an intercepted Houthi drone killed a Yemeni resident of Saudi Arabia. It was the first civilian casualty since the Houthis increased their attacks against the kingdom, targeting Saudi shipping and oil facilities.

Earlier this month, a limited fire broke out in an administrative building at Aramco, one of the world’s largest oil facilities, targeted in an attack in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the energy ministry said at the time.

Saudi Arabia
King Fahd airport

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