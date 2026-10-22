US, Israel weigh renewed strikes on Iran; Tehran threatens to unveil 'father of all bombs': Reports

The United States and Israel have reportedly prepared plans for fresh strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections, while Tehran has threatened to unveil a weapon it has dubbed the "father of all bombs" amid rising tensions in West Asia, The New York Times reported.

According to The New York Times, the US and Israeli militaries have developed specific plans for a short but intensive operation targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal. Citing US officials and other people briefed on the deliberations, the report said the two militaries have stepped up exercises, including flying aircraft over Iraq to practise strike manoeuvres.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this week to discuss potential renewed strikes, according to the news report. Some US officials believe another round of "attacks" could push Iran’s economy to the brink and force Tehran to make diplomatic concessions after nearly eight months of conflict.

Amid the possibility of renewed strikes, Iran has warned that it would respond to any renewed military action. According to Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Student News Network (SNN), Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said, "The United States has the ‘Mother of All Bombs.’ We will show them the ‘Father of All Bombs,’ and it will definitely be something new for them."

But, Tehran has not provided details about the weapon or clarified what the threat entails.

The warning follows reports that US President Donald Trump has considered using the 22,000-pound GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), known as the "Mother of All Bombs", against Iran’s deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility.