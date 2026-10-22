Women are protesting in Poland for free access to legal abortions

WARSAW: Women plan street demonstrations in more than 20 Polish cities and towns Thursday to protest the lack of access to free and legal abortion.

They're accusing Prime Minister Donald Tusk's liberal government of failing to fulfill its promise to relax Poland's strict abortion laws, and protesting even though the parliament passed two bills on Tuesday aimed at easing abortion rules. The measures are likely to be vetoed by the conservative president, Karol Nawrocki.

Passing the draft laws now, a year before the next parliamentary election, is a case of "token gestures" rather than a genuine effort to reform abortion law, said Zofia Marcinek of the Abortion Dream Team, a reproductive rights activist group in Warsaw.

She said the liberal government knew the draft laws stand no chance of withstanding Nawrocki's veto, and has merely tried to create the impression of taking action because it needs women's support to win elections next year.

Most abortions are performed secretly

Since 1993, legal abortions have been allowed in Catholic Poland only in cases of severe fetal abnormality, risk to the mother's life and health, or the pregnancy being a result of rape or incest.

Polish women have been pushing for the legalization of abortion ever since, including in a nationwide wave of demonstrations of women wearing black called "Black Protest," which began in 2016.