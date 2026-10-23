A Ukrainian soldier lost his sight in war. Now he hopes to see his children again

KYIV, Ukraine: Mykola Kasiuk’s world plunged into near-total darkness when a land mine exploded on the battlefield with Russian troops.

The Ukrainian soldier lost an eye. He clings to hope that one day he will see with the other because he can still discern faint traces of light.

After two years and numerous operations, Kasiuk placed that hope with a visiting team of U.S. surgeons.

Kasiuk crossed himself as he lay on a hospital bed before a recent surgery in Kyiv, praying for one thing:

“I want to be able to see my children again.”

Surgeons treat wounded soldiers while teaching Ukrainian doctors

Russia’s war in Ukraine has left soldiers and civilians with devastating eye and facial injuries. But specialists who can repair the damage are scarce. Before the 2022 invasion, ophthalmic expertise in many Ukrainian hospitals rarely extended beyond basic procedures such as cataract surgery.

The U.S. surgeons treat complex cases while training Ukrainian doctors in oculoplastic surgery, from rebuilding damaged eye sockets to fitting artificial eyes.

Local doctors had told Kasiuk that his vision was lost and recommended removing his remaining eye.

But he refused.

“No, I won’t let them,” he told his wife. “This is my last hope.”