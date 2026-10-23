Israel orders closure of West Bank after soldiers kill two Palestinians behind alleged attack

HEBRON: Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians who the military said had launched an attack near the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning. At least five people were injured, including some critically.

The deadly shooting is likely to further add to political tensions and mounting security concerns ahead of Israel's key parliamentary election next week.

The army claimed that it prevented a "terror attack against Israeli civilians" and that the gunmen carried an M16 rifle and a handgun. It said the two men were Palestinians from Hebron and that they were both killed. It did not elaborate on the target of their alleged attack. There was also no word on the identities of those injured.

A few hours later, Israel ordered the army to prepare for a full closure of the West Bank. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it instructed security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and prepare to fully close all of the West Bank, starting Friday.

Israeli voters will decide next Tuesday whether to grant Netanyahu yet another term as prime minister — or usher in a new era of Israeli politics. The election comes three years after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Israel's government has warned of potential attacks by the country's "enemies" in the lead-up to the election.