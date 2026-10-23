Student protesters seek to unseat Serbia's ruling party

After nearly two years of protests, student activist Masa Perepeliuc believes Serbia's grassroots movement can end more than 14 years of rule by the governing party in elections on Sunday.

"I am sure we will win, and I am sure that on the 26th (Monday) we will wake up in a free Serbia," the 21-year-old political science student in Belgrade told AFP ahead of the snap vote.

For Perepeliuc and thousands of student activists, the election marks the culmination of a campaign against a government they accuse of deep-rooted corruption.

The movement emerged after 16 people were killed when a concrete canopy collapsed at Novi Sad's newly renovated train station in November 2024.

The tragedy sparked some of Serbia's largest protests since the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000 and snowballed into a political challenge to former president Aleksandar Vucic and his right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which has held power since 2012.

'Cult of personality'

Most of the 250 candidates on the Student List have never held public office, with many coming from academia and professional circles rather than party politics.

The movement remains largely leaderless, with assemblies based around university faculties voting to select candidates.

Vucic, by contrast, has concentrated power and cultivated an image as an indispensable statesman, walking a diplomatic tightrope between the neighbouring European Union and Russia.

"We are not looking for a new leader around whom another cult of personality will be built," the students' website states.

Radomir Saicic, a candidate on the student list, said the movement offered an alternative to the "political games" of the past.

"This is a wave of popular discontent, hope and faith in victory that cannot be stopped," the chemistry professor said.