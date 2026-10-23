Suspect arrested after 1 killed and several wounded in a shooting in Paris suburb

PARIS: One person was killed and four others were wounded when gunshots were fired from a vehicle in a Parisian suburb on Friday, French authorities said.

A suspect was arrested near the town of Trappes and taken into police custody, police said, adding that the motive remained unclear.

“All available resources of the security forces and judicial authorities have been fully mobilized,” French Prime minister Sébastien Lecornu said.

“France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it is monitoring the situation.”

The shooting happened as France braces for another day of protests against the high cost of living on Saturday, with major museums closing their doors and the government deploying a significantly larger security presence to prevent a repeat of last week’s violent unrest which shocked the country.