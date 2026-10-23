Taiwan shuts schools and grounds flights as Typhoon Champi brushes by

TAIPEI: Taiwan shut down schools and offices and grounded hundreds of flights as Typhoon Champi brushed by the island Friday, packing strong winds and torrential rains.

Champi peaked at 298 kph (185 mph) maximum sustained winds earlier this week but has weakened to 155 kph (96 mph) winds as it approached Taiwan from the southwest. Its center is forecast to remain offshore as it sweeps by the island's northeastern tip before turning north toward Japan's southwestern islands.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration urged residents in coastal areas to avoid outdoor activities and driving and be cautious of falling objects.

One person was killed Thursday after being swept by waves in Liuqiu, a small island off the southeastern coast of Taiwan’s main island, according to the fire department. Ninety-four others were injured in the storm.

Almost 1,300 people have been evacuated from vulnerable, mountainous areas, the government said.

All of Taiwan’s 262 domestic flights were cancelled along with 669 international flights, according to the transport ministry. High-speed rail services on the western coast were operating normally.