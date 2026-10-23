Trump administration offers mixed messages on limits to Ukraine's Starshield access

WASHINGTON: Recent efforts to throttle Ukraine's access to satellite systems have created a blame game of sorts among Trump administration officials and their allies, who have offered mixed messages about what led to the sudden restrictions on Kyiv's ability to intercept Russian strikes.

The limitations placed on Starshield — SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service and the backbone of Ukraine's drone operations and communication — last week alarmed the country's military and government officials, with commanders reporting lost drones and disrupted missions. After days of handwringing, President Donald Trump asserted Thursday that the service is running again at full speed.

However, restrictions were still in place on Friday, according to Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We have not seen any indication that Starlink's restrictions have been lifted," he said in a post on social media. "There are isolated cases where Starlink can operate at speeds slightly above the limit, but these are likely due to SpaceX's algorithm or specific operating conditions, rather than the restriction being lifted.”

A senior European official familiar with the situation on the ground in Ukraine said Thursday that the speed cap was still set at about 100 mph (160 kph). Ukraine has not received a clear official explanation of who ordered the restrictions or why, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The episode and subsequent lack of accountability have sent shock waves through Russia hawks and Ukraine's allies on Capitol Hill. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced a new inquiry into how the technologies were slowed down for Ukraine's defense systems.

Questions have percolated since last week about who ordered the interruptions to the Elon Musk-made satellite internet system that Ukraine has relied on for years to counter Moscow's attacks.

Trump, as recently as Thursday, has maintained that he didn't make the call. Vice President JD Vance has hinted at White House coordination with Musk, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have denied any administration involvement.

Musk — one of the GOP's biggest donors and a Trump ally — indicated that because Ukraine was using the military-grade version of his technology, questions about the service should be directed to the Pentagon.

Here are the players in their own words: