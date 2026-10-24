Iran says US military not allowed to enter Gulf 'under any circumstances'

Iran said on Saturday that US military ships would never be allowed to enter the Gulf "under any circumstances" and President Donald Trump will "take that dream to his grave".

The remarks came amid mounting US and Israeli threats of renewed attacks on Iran, as US ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack warned that Washington could "absolutely" strike Iran as soon as this weekened.

"We will not allow US military ships in the Persian Gulf under any circumstances and at any time," said Iran's armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi, according to Iranian state television.

"The US president must dream of seeing the armed forces enter the Persian Gulf. He will take that dream to his grave."

Iranian forces have restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy conduit and gateway to the Gulf, since the war with the United States broke out on February 28.

In retaliation, the United States has imposed a counterblockade on Iranian ports and ships.