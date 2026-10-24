North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits China, South Korean news agency reports

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China in his first visit to the country in a year, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The agency cited an unidentified government source saying Kim arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong after crossing a newly opened bridge between the countries.

South Korea’s presidential office and Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, didn’t immediately confirm the report. North Korean and Chinese state media didn't immediately report on a visit by Kim.

Yonhap said Kim used the New Yalu River Bridge, which opened earlier this month after more than a decade of delay, to arrive in Dandong.