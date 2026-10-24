Rubio publicly urges Cubans to work with CIA, but warns 'be discreet'; Havana mocks call

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly called for Cubans to make "discreet" contact with the American intelligence services as Washington seeks to force an end to the island's communist government.

For months, US President Donald Trump and other senior US officials have openly hinted at a military intervention or takeover of Cuba, ramping up economic, political and legal pressure on the country.

"To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba -- now is the time," Rubio said in a social media post on Friday.

"The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA."

The unusual post appeared to confirm that the CIA is currently active in Cuba after a long history of covert operations, including backing the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961.

The call was mocked by Cuban officials.

"Now the United States is resorting to public recruitment for the CIA," Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio wrote on X.

"There must be a great deal of desperation or misery within the agency for it to be forced to sell its services like a tube of toothpaste."