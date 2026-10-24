Ukrainian attack cuts water, power in Russia-occupied Crimea

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian attack led to water and power cuts in occupied Crimea on Saturday, as a drone barrage hit southeastern Russia, according to the Russian authorities.

"As a result of an incident that occurred on the main power grids outside our region, caused by an enemy attack using a drone, restrictions on the supply of electricity and water have been put in place," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed head of the Crimean peninsula, wrote on Telegram.

He did not specify the number of households affected in Crimea, which is home to more than 2.5 million people.

The peninsula, which was seized by Russia in 2014, is a regular target for Ukrainian attacks.

Russia's defence ministry reported having shot down a total of 616 Ukrainian drones during the night across more than 20 regions of the country.

Several people were wounded as a result of falling drone debris, which also started fires, according to local Russian authorities.

Another drone barrage damaged industrial infrastructure in Togliatti, on the Volga river in southeastern Russia, said the city's mayor, Ilya Sukhikh.

On the Ukrainian side, the air force said that Russia had launched at least 126 drones at Ukraine overnight, of which 101 were shot down.

Two people were wounded in the capital Kyiv, according to the emergency services.