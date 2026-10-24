Wanted Haryana gangster Himanshu Bhau detained in US: What we know

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, also known as Himanshu Ritoliya, has reportedly been detained in the United States. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has him in custody. His associate, Neeraj Kaushik, alias Neeraj Faridpuria, has also been detained.

Bhau, a rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was reportedly apprehended in Las Vegas in a joint operation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Indian central agencies and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

According to the information available, the two men are being held at the Henderson Detention Center in Henderson, Nevada, under immigration authorities' custody. Indian agencies are reportedly coordinating with their US counterparts to facilitate their return to India.

Authorities are exploring deportation alongside the possibility of formal extradition. The applicable procedure will depend on the legal grounds for detention, immigration proceedings and the requirements of US and Indian law.

Himanshu Bhau is a Haryana-born gangster accused of operating a criminal network involved in violent offences and extortion.

Bhau is said to face numerous criminal cases in India, including allegations of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and extortion. His alleged network has been linked to incidents across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with traders and other prominent individuals reportedly among its targets.

The syndicate has also been linked in media reports to high-profile incidents, including a targeted killing inside a Burger King outlet in west Delhi, a firing incident outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence and shooting attacks at car showrooms in Naraina and Tilak Nagar.