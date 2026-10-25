Serbia holds a parliamentary election as populist Vucic faces protesting students

BELGRADE, Serbia: Polls opened in Serbia on Sunday for a parliamentary election that is seen as a showdown between the Balkan country's populist leader Aleksandar Vucic and a movement of university students who led protests against him for almost two years.

Though Serbia's 6.4 million voters get to choose from 18 parties hoping to enter the 250-member Parliament, the election has taken shape as a referendum between Vucic's right-wing Serbian Progressive Party and the youth-backed Students' List.

The main contenders are believed to be polling neck-and-neck, making Sunday's election the most uncertain in recent years. Turnout is expected to be high and could push most smaller parties below the 3% threshold needed to make it into the assembly.

While Vucic has routinely outplayed Serbia's fractured opposition in the past, the leaderless youth movement has proved to be a tough opponent that rattled his firm grip on power in Serbia like no one else could in the past 14 years since his party took office.

A students' victory likely would resonate beyond Serbia as countries across Europe face youth and student protests.

Long lines form at polling places

Voters queued at polling places around the country early Sunday, something Ilija Srdanovic, a physician who is the first of 250 candidates for the youth movement, said heralded "record turnout in Serbia's recent history."

"I hope that this day will pass in a democratic atmosphere and in peace and that we will legitimately choose a new government in Serbia," Srdanovic said after voting in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad.

Opponents of Vucic as well as some independent monitoring groups have warned of potential irregularities in the voting process.

Asked about whether voters should gather outside polling stations in the evening to "guard ballots," Srdanovic said that "this evening, when we present our results, we will give recommendations what to do next."