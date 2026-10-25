Who's on Air Force One? Trump's midterms entourage includes strategists, aides and aging athletes

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump has clocked about 70 hours aboard Air Force One so far this month, racing from rally to rally across the United States to try to bolster his Republican Party in the midterm elections.

Also along for the ride: an entourage ranging from aging boxing champions to Cabinet members to relatively unknown aides who help craft Trump's words and ideas. The passenger list for Trump's marathon through the sky signals who has the ear of the president.

"It can say what his priorities are," said David Cohen, a professor of political science at the University of Akron. "Who he surrounds himself with are the people he is going to be listening to. They're the ones who are going to be whispering in his ear and talking softly in private quarters to the president of the United States."

Here's a look at who has had access to power in the confines of Trump's plane this month.

The inner circle

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who recently finished treatment for breast cancer, is a frequent flyer. Trump has called Wiles, who co-managed his 2024 campaign, the "most powerful woman in the world."

As Air Force One ascended from Greenville, North Carolina, after Trump's 15th rally in 20 days, Wiles gave reporters her take on how it went as she walked up the aisle. "Great," she said. "They've all been great, honestly."

Other insiders who've made the manifest: special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been trying to negotiate an end to the Iran war that has weighed on Republicans' midterm fortunes; deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's immigration crackdown; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

The most frequent Cabinet member aboard has been Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a billionaire who previously ran the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald. A Trump buddy going back to the 1990s, Lutnick can often be heard laughing at the president's jokes. His role at Trump's rallies has been to highlight new factory investments that Trump uses to try to convince his supporters that the economy is doing well.