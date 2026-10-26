Bolsonaro calls for Brazil election results to be 'annulled' after loss to Lula

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, was reelected Sunday in a result that provides relief to critics of widening US influence in Latin America.

With 100 per cent of the vote counted, Brazil's electoral court announced that the soon to be 81-year-old Lula had a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes -- 51.8 per cent of the total vote -- over opponent Flávio Bolsonaro. The announcement capped an evening of chaos at polling places across Brazil, following a last-minute decision to extend voting by two hours.

Late Sunday, Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat, calling the move to extend voting hours unprecedented -- though both he and Lula made the request -- and asked for the election results to be annulled, saying they were impossible to accept.

Lula's triumph bucks a trend in Latin America where increasing numbers of right-of-centre presidential candidates allied with Trump have been winning. Lula's victory leaves Mexico and Brazil, Latin America's two most populous nations, with left-of-centre leaders. It also positions Latin America's largest economy, with a GDP of USD 2.6 trillion per year, to remain independent of the US, despite the pressure of increased tariffs imposed by Trump.