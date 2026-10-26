Caribbean seeks reparations and questions role of monarchy before King Charles III visits

SAN JUAN: The royals are coming, and the Caribbean wants to be heard.

Islanders are seeking slavery reparations from Britain, a formal apology for its role in the slave trade and greater independence from the former colonial power.

The Bahamas National Reparations Committee said it already knows what awaits the Caribbean as King Charles III and Queen Camilla prepare for this week's trip: "Schools emptied of children who will stand in the sun and wave for the Crown that has taken everything from their ancestors and comes back smiling."

Charles is expected to visit the Bahamas on Tuesday to begin the nine-day trip to the Caribbean. His last official visit to the archipelago was in July 1973 as a prince who granted the Bahamas independence, ending 300 years of British rule. But the Bahamas remains a Commonwealth realm, along with six other Caribbean nations that recognize Charles as their king and head of state.

While in the Bahamas, Charles is scheduled to visit Clifford Park, where the archipelago's black, turquoise and yellow flag was raised for the first time more than half a century ago.

His visit will raise important questions, said Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean, chair of the Bahamas National Reparations Committee.

"Why do we still have a king? What does this person really represent to us? Why is he coming and how will that benefit us?" she said.

A psychology professor at the University of the Bahamas, Campbell-Dean said she recently mentioned Charles' upcoming visit to her students, and they were not excited. She responded: "I know y'all might not care about this man who is coming, but here's why this is of importance."

Leaders across the Caribbean have long been pushing for an apology and reparations from Britain.

In early September, Jamaica took its case for reparations to Charles, and the case has since been referred to the United Kingdom's highest court of appeal for the Caribbean island. It was an unprecedented legal maneuver, even though the British government has consistently rejected demands for either an apology or reparations.