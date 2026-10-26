Jordan arrests three over church attack

AMMAN: Jordanian security forces arrested three people over the unprecedented attack on a Greek Orthodox church that killed nine people and wounded 25 others, state TV reported on Monday.

"Following a joint security operation, specialised investigation and raid teams apprehended the three terrorists responsible for the cowardly terrorist attack," the broadcaster said on X, adding that all three were wounded during an armed clash.

Gunmen stormed the compound of St George's Church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate during a funeral procession on Friday and opened fire, Jordanian authorities said.

Karak is home to a significant Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom, where Christians make up between two and three percent of the population.

"We have apprehended the killers, we are examining all the circumstances that lead young people toward extremism, and we will hold accountable everyone found to have been involved," Jordan's Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said in an X post on Monday.