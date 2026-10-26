Punjab gangster Amritpal Singh detained in Canada, extradition process begins

CHANDIGARH: Wanted Punjab gangster Amritpal Singh, alias Harpreet Singh, has been detained by Canadian police, prompting the Punjab Police to begin legal formalities to secure his extradition to India.

Amritpal, categorised as a Category A gangster by the Punjab Police, faces around 20 criminal cases in the state. Sources said a Red Corner Notice had been issued against him with the assistance of central agencies, leading to his detention.

Confirming the development, a senior police official said the Punjab Police had initiated the documentation process to bring him back to India. Canadian police have handed him over to their central law enforcement agencies for further proceedings, the official said. The state police are coordinating with central agencies to expedite the extradition process.

The 33-year-old, a resident of Mianpur village in Bathinda district, faces charges including murder, extortion and drug trafficking, as well as offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. He is suspected of having fled to Canada using a fake passport to evade the Punjab Police.

Amritpal is allegedly the mastermind behind the January 2024 murder of Avan Kumar, alias Sonu Cheema, a village sarpanch. He was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender. He is also suspected of involvement in the murder of the elderly sarpanch of Lalu Ghuman village.

Police suspect that Amritpal has links with the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), with his associates allegedly providing logistical support.

Sources described his detention as a significant step in the Punjab Police’s efforts to act against gangsters operating from abroad and allegedly directing criminal activities in the state.