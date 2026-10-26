Serbia's political strongman Vucic outplayed all opponents. Then came the students

Vucic began his career as an ultranationalist

During a political career spanning more than 30 years, Vucic morphed from being an extreme nationalist who supported aggression against non-Serbs in the former Yugoslavia to a populist who shifted his preferences to balance between global powers and influences.

During the wars in the 1990s, Vucic was one of the radical party leaders who advocated the creation of a "Greater Serbia" that would include territories in Croatia and Bosnia where minority Serbs live. Those policies are widely blamed for bloody conflicts that killed over 100,000 people and displaced millions.

Vucic was known for fiery speeches, including one in Serbia's parliament where he said that for each Serb killed in the Bosnian war, 100 Bosnian Muslims must die. He later said that he didn't mean it literally.

As information minister in the late 1990s, Vucic oversaw media critical of then-President Slobodan Milosevic slapped with heavy fines or shut down. He shifted away from ultranationalism to a proclaimed pro-EU stance on the eve of his party's electoral win in 2012.

He embraced Europe for a time

In office, Vucic positioned himself as pro-European and pro-Russian, and as an admirer of Trump. Ahead of the decisive ballot, however, Vucic re-embraced his hard right roots and turned to Putin again as he struggled to restore his shaken voter base.

Vucic defied the EU last month by allowing a hero's funeral in Belgrade for Ratko Mladic, the former Bosnian Serb army commander convicted of genocide by a UN court in the Netherlands.

"It is no coincidence that Vladimir Putin said he hopes that I will be the prime minister," Vucic boasted days ahead of the ballot, ditching the proclaimed pro-EU position that helped his populist party come to power in 2012.

Vucic's fall draws varied reactions in Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope Monday that the post-Vucic government will retain friendly relations with Russia. Vucic had refused to join EU sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine despite formally seeking membership for Serbia in the 27-nation bloc.

"We highly value the contribution Mr. Vucic has made to the development of our bilateral relations," Peskov said.

"We intend to continue doing everything possible to help the development of our relations with Belgrade," Peskov said. "But, as you know, it takes two to tango."

Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of the upper house, the Federation Council, said that the Serbian elections' outcome could signal that "there would be one sovereign country less in Europe."

But Konstantin Malofeyev, a hawkish tycoon who sponsors a virulently nationalistic media outlet, welcomed Vucic's defeat, denouncing him as a hypocrite who has tried to maneuver between Russia and the West.

"The Serbian people have delivered a historic verdict on the Vucic regime," Malofeyev said on his Telegram channel. "The era of political hypocrisy and duplicity is drawing to a close."