Six citizens sue Trump, saying media ban deprives them of news as audience stakeholders

WASHINGTON: In the increasingly bitter legal standoff between US President Donald Trump and media outlets whose reporting he dislikes, a new and crucial third party has emerged: citizens who watch and read the news and need it to do their jobs.

A lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of six such citizens — essentially representing the wider public audience — argues that it's not only the rights of news organizations that are violated when Trump bans them from White House premises.

Even more fundamentally, the lawsuit argues, such bans violate the public's right to independent reporting about its president and government. "The ultimate injury here… is to the democratic public," says the suit, filed in federal district court in New York against Trump and three key aides, including the White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

"The First Amendment protects the public's right to know what its government is doing," said Katie Fallow, deputy litigation director at the Knight First Amendment Institute, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs, along with the Media Freedom & Information Access Clinic at Yale Law School.

"The White House cannot decide what information Americans receive by punishing critical reporting," Fallow said in a statement. "When the White House expels reporters because of their coverage and threatens others with expulsion, it isn't just the press that suffers — the public loses access to independent reporting and gets something closer to government propaganda."

The Trump administration, asked for comment on the lawsuit, responded in a statement that it attributed to an unidentified White House official: "No person may demand access to the Oval Office." It said media that peddle "misinformation and defamation are completely capable of reporting their manufactured stories from directly outside."