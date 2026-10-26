Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Voronezh kills two, wounds 17

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Voronezh killed two people and wounded 17, with many of the injured passengers on a commuter train hit by falling debris, regional governor Alexander Gusev said Monday.

"Following a terrorist attack in Voronezh, two people have unfortunately been killed... and 17 have been injured," he posted on Telegram, adding that "more than 70 drones" were shot down over the city between late Sunday and early Monday.

"A significant number of the injured, including two seriously wounded, were on a train that was moving in the left‑bank suburb of Voronezh when debris from a UAV fell on it," Gusev said.

He did not specify where the two people were killed.

The attack also caused fires at "a number of industrial businesses (without significant damage), a business center in the central part of the city, and a residential building," the governor said.

Several faculties at Voronezh State University, in the city of more than one million inhabitants located around 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of Moscow, have decided to temporarily switch to distance learning, a spokesperson for the institution told the official TASS news agency.

The attack comes as Moscow, which began its offensive Ukraine in 2022, and Kyiv are preparing to relaunch peace negotiations in November under US mediation.

The direct talks, which have been stalled since the beginning of the year and which previously took place in 2025 without any resolution, are scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, according to Moscow.