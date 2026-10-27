Drone strike on Sudan's Nyala kills 21, injures 40

KHARTOUM: Sudan's warring sides have traded drone strikes that killed 21 people in the western Darfur region and left vast swathes of the country's east without electricity, medics and witnesses said Tuesday.

A drone strike on a market in Nyala, the de facto capital of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Darfur, killed 21 people and wounded at least 40 others, a medical source and witnesses told AFP.

One Nyala resident said a market in the city's north was struck by a drone on Monday around 8:00 pm (1800 GMT).

Another said the market was frequented by young men, particularly RSF fighters.

"Twenty-one people were killed in last night's bombing, and more than 40 others injured," a medic at Nyala Hospital said, though he was unable to identify how many were RSF fighters.

Sudan's military, at war with the RSF since April 2023, regularly strikes Nyala, where the RSF has declared an administration rivalling the army-backed internationally recognised government in Khartoum.

The RSF has in turn launched repeated strikes targeting Khartoum's airport, as well as dams and power stations across the country's east.

On Tuesday, "RSF militia drones targeted the Al-Markhiyat transformer station, disrupting the power supply across large parts of Khartoum and Al-Jazira states," a source in the national electricity company told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The strike comes a day after a coordinated RSF drone attack on six power stations left millions without power in Al-Jazira, White Nile, Sennar and Gedaref states.