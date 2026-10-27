How Trump's 'little detour' to Iran became a roadblock in US midterm elections

Trump insists costs of war have been no big deal

Diesel prices continue to hover near all-time highs in the US, creating trouble for Republicans in typically conservative states such as Iowa, Kansas, Ohio and Texas who find themselves knotted in competitive races with Democrats. Yet, Trump has consistently downplayed the conflict's economic impact as he rallies his supporters to try to keep the GOP's grip on both chambers of Congress.

Trump repeatedly insists the war's end is near, only to threaten that a new round of bombing could very well be in the offing once the election passes — often within the same campaign speech or a single exchange with reporters. He also argues that elevated gas prices are a temporary inconvenience worth paying to defang Iran.

Trump at a weekend rally in Michigan said he has no regrets about launching the war and even argued that its economic impact has been less severe than he had expected. "Somebody said, 'If you had it to do again ... ,'" Trump told the friendly audience. "I said, 'Are you kidding?' I thought gas would be double or triple. And it's a small price to pay for taking a nuclear weapon away from maniacs."

The president's mixed message on Iran has left Republican candidates in a difficult, if not untenable, position, said Christopher Borick, director of the Lehigh University Opinion Observatory.

"Trump's messaging on the war is resonating with a shrinking portion of the electorate," Borick said. "For voters disappointed with the direction of the conflict, there's little by way of the president's claims that would change their negative outlook."

GOP strategists have seen warning signs for months

Only a few elected Republicans have parted ways with Trump over the Iran conflict. Trump, for his part, has insisted the midterm elections would have no bearing on how he approached the conflict.

But some party strategists have been sounding the alarm for months.

Early in the summer, five Republican strategists involved in key races or advising campaign leadership told The Associated Press they'd begun seeing warning signs that the war could hurt their candidates if it didn't wind down soon.

In June, after Trump forged an interim ceasefire agreement with Tehran, he and White House officials appeared more confident. But the deal unraveled within weeks.

At that point, campaign officials in some battleground races became more forceful during internal conversations about how House districts Trump won easily in 2024 looked as though they were becoming competitive, said the Republican strategists, who were not authorized to comment publicly on the internal party data and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Oil prices peaked in May, fell in June and surged again in September as Trump threatened to escalate the conflict before backing off and suggesting a deal could be around the corner. The national average has hovered above $4 per gallon since the middle of June.

As the Labor Day holiday passed, strategists said internal polls showed voters were more frequently tying the war to higher grocery prices and travel costs.

Trump has dismissed critics who argue that the war is driving an affordability crisis for Americans as pushing a "hoax" or "scam" invented by Democrats. But internal campaign polling suggests Trump's argument has not resonated with American voters, the strategists said.