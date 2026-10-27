Nordic leaders call Putin as local truce begins in Ukraine

KYIV: The leaders of Norway and Finland held a "frank and substantive" phone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the first call between pro-Ukrainian European leaders and the Russian president in more than a year.

The call came as a local truce aimed at allowing humanitarian aid into the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky -- dubbed by a Ukrainian negotiator the "biggest de-escalation since 2022" -- appeared to be tentatively holding, hours after Russia fired missiles on a university campus and a key bridge in Kyiv.

Defending the outreach to the Kremlin chief, Finland's president Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a joint statement that "ending the war requires direct discussions".

"We stressed the importance of de-escalation," Store said.

Stubb described the discussion between the three as "frank and substantive".

The call marked the first direct exchange between Putin and Ukraine's main European allies since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with him in July 2025.

Putin used the opportunity to slam the West, the Kremlin said.

"Attention was drawn to the confrontational policy of the EU and NATO countries, which is leading to a protraction of hostilities", the Kremlin said in a readout.

But Moscow said the three had "agreed to continue maintaining direct contact by phone".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke with the two Nordic leaders after their call with Putin, said on social media that they had "made it clear to the Russian leader that real de-escalatory steps are needed regarding our energy and infrastructure".