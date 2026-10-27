What to know about the Melania Trump-brokered ceasefire in Russian-occupied Oleshky

A small city in southern Ukraine, cut off for months by fighting, has got a brief pause in the nearly 5-year-old war so that aid can get in and residents can get out.

US first lady Melania Trump brokered the localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine around Oleshky, a Russian-occupied city that she said is "on the brink of disaster."

A local pause in fighting started at 3 am Tuesday to allow medicine, food and water to be taken to Oleshky before evacuation corridors are opened later in the week. The situation in Oleshky is desperate, with food and medical supplies running perilously low for the up to 2,000 people still there, as drones and land mines restrict movement.

Ukrainian, Russian and US negotiators reached the deal Friday. Officials on all sides have confirmed it, but many details haven't been released.

Melania Trump voices hope for the Oleshky mission success

The first lady on Saturday voiced hope for the success of the humanitarian mission and hailed the importance of Pope Leo XIV's support for the effort. "It is great to have (the) pope's support," she said.

"I hope everything goes as it's planned."

Leo spoke earlier this month with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging them to allow humanitarian aid into Oleshky and the safe evacuation of civilians.

Asked if she had spoken with Zelenskyy or Putin, the first lady and US President Donald Trump said both. "I think she's doing better than the professionals right now," the president said.

Asked if she would visit Ukraine, Melania Trump responded: "We will see."

Oleshky has been without power, heat or water

Oleshky is located in Ukraine's partially occupied Kherson region. It sits on the Dnipro River, which separates Ukrainian forces from the city's Russian occupiers. Moscow's forces captured it on the first day of the full-scale invasion, which started on Feb. 24, 2022. Its buildings were shelled and burned.

In June 2023, floodwaters swamped the city after the Kakhovka Dam collapsed in an explosion that an Associated Press investigation found was likely caused by the Russian military. Hundreds of residents were killed.

Once home to about 24,000 people, the city has had scarce food and medical supplies for months. There is no electricity, heat or running water. Roads out of town are mined and lined with burned-out cars, and drones buzz overhead. With another harsh winter approaching, those still there face death from hunger or disease.

Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the humanitarian crisis.

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed for a local ceasefire to organize evacuations. As the occupying power, Russia is obligated under international law to make sure civilians under its control have what they need to survive.