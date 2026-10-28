'Building multipolar world order': Russia woos African leaders at Moscow summit

MUSCOW: A summit with nearly two dozen African leaders opened in Moscow Wednesday, with the Kremlin describing their countries as "natural allies" against the West.

The two-day Russia-Africa summit, the third since 2019, comes as Moscow grapples with heavy Western sanctions over its Ukraine offensive and as it provides security assistance to several African governments.

Moscow has courted ties with Africa since the Soviet era, and has long looked to the continent as a counterweight to what it sees as Western domination over international affairs.

"We are natural allies in building a multipolar world order," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said of the summit, referring to a system where political power is no longer concentrated in the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meanwhile said that that multipolar world was quickly becoming a reality, in an "irreversible" trend.

"The era when the fate of entire continents was determined by a narrow bloc of states is irrevocably gone," he said as he opened a Russia-Africa economic forum, which gathered thousands of Russian and African business leaders in Moscow hours before the high-level summit began.

He told the delegations from 48 African countries, including 22 represented by their leaders, that Russia was "prepared to further expand the geographical reach of our agricultural product shipments".

The pledge came as attacks in the Black Sea linked to the conflict in Ukraine continue to disrupt exports of grain from both Russia and Ukraine.