French Senate passes bill to make protesters pay for unrest damage

PARIS: The French parliament's upper house passed a bill Wednesday that would make protesters financially liable for damage caused during street demonstrations, despite warnings from critics that it could curb the right to protest.

The bill was drafted in response to riots that followed Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final in May.

But it has taken on added significance after weeks of protests over inequality and soaring prices culminated in some of the worst violence France has seen in years on October 17, when thousands of businesses across the country were damaged and looted.

The Senate passed an expanded version of the bill by 229 votes to 105, backed by a right-wing and centrist alliance which holds a majority.

The legislation has been sent to the National Assembly, which is split between France's political factions, for debate and voting.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom opinion polls place as the frontrunner to succeed Emmanuel Macron in next spring's presidential election, supports the legislation.

Speaking in parliament, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stressed the "urgency" of responding to the damage and scenes of chaos seen on October 17.

"We can no longer allow the vast majority of our fellow citizens to pay for a minority of vandals," he said.