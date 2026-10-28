Hackers target US election watchdog's filing system days before midterm polls: Report

NEW YORK: The US Federal Election Commission (FEC) was targeted by a hacker or hackers, disrupting its electronic filing system days before the November 3 midterm elections, Reuters reported in an exclusive report, citing an email seen by the news agency.

The outage comes as political groups and super PACs spend record amounts in the final days of the election campaign, which will determine whether US President Donald Trump's Republican Party retains its majorities in Congress.

In a statement, the FEC said its electronic filing system was offline, adding that its information technology staff were working to restore the service.

An email sent by an FEC electronic filings officer to campaign compliance firms on Monday night (local time) said, "We have a bad actor attempting to breach FEC systems. As a result, we've had to temporarily shut down our web-facing services," according to Reuters.

The outage has prevented political organisations from filing mandatory 24-hour and 48-hour campaign spending reports, which provide information about spending on specific races. However, users could still search the FEC website for previously filed reports, Reuters reported.

The FEC later said the issue had been identified and a fix was being implemented.