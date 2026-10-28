High-speed train crash kills at least 30 in central Spain, toll expected to rise

A high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped, derailing two cars and killing at least 30 people on Wednesday in central Spain, AFP reported, citing the regional government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Esther Padilla, spokeswoman for the Castilla-La Mancha region, had said authorities could confirm 10 deaths earlier, but added that “that number will surely rise.”

It was the second major train accident in Spain this year.

Spain’s rail system operator ADIF said the crash occurred on Wednesday morning in the province of Toledo. Rail service was suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

Padilla told state broadcaster TVE that the accident involved two high-speed trains carrying hundreds of passengers and heading in the same direction from Madrid to Seville in southwestern Spain. One ran into the rear of the other while it was stopped, knocking two of its cars off the track. She said the cause of the crash was not known.

The crash occurred on a flat stretch surrounded by fields between the towns of Urda and Los Yébenes. One car was shredded into pieces of metal and other material, scattering debris down a gravel slope.