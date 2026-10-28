In southern Chile, locals push to protect oceans that have been hurt by intensive salmon farming

MELINKA: Yesica Fabiana Leviñanco steers her small wooden boat while her partner, Paulo Vera Perez, dives into the cold ocean waters off the coast of southern Chile.

Within a few hours the couple, both in their mid-40s, has filled the boat with shellfish, sea urchins, mussels and crabs that Leviñanco will sell at the market in Melinka, the main island in the Guaitecas Archipelago.

Even a few years ago, such a haul would have been unthinkable.

"It seems incredible looking at it today, but for years the sea throughout this area was dead," said Leviñanco. "There were no birds, fish or marine animals. A salmon-farming facility had destroyed everything."

Made up of more than 40 small islands, the Guaitecas Archipelago is a gateway to Chile's Patagonia region that is one of the world's most remote places. Despite being a national reserve, it's also home to numerous salmon farms that discharge hundreds of tons of chemicals and antibiotics into the sea every year.

At least 313 salmon farms were authorized in the archipelago, according to Chile's National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service, called Sernapesca.

Leviñanco and Vera Perez say the intensive farming damaged where they fished, so they decided to try to counter that. They started bringing in healthy mussels and clams from other areas. Friends and family thought they were crazy, but over years the work paid off.

"The fish, birds and other marine animals came back," said Leviñanco.