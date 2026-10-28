Israeli exit polls suggest no clear winner with Eisenkot's bloc neck and neck with Netanyahu

TEL AVIV: As the first exit polls arrived in Israel's election, opposition supporters breathed a sigh of relief. But as a long night set in, nervousness grew on both sides in a tight race that is pivotal for the country.

At exactly 10:00 pm, exit polls showed a narrow edge for the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief of staff and political novice seeking to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader.

"I feel better," Kalanit Sharon, 37, told AFP as cheers erupted in the Tel Aviv hall packed with backers of Eisenkot and his Yashar party.

But as the night wore on, exit polls shifted, with major television networks putting the two sides on equal footing -- with Arab lists, which could become kingmakers, making strong gains.

The vote, the first general election since Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack, drew 77.7 percent turnout, the highest since 1999.

For Netanyahu, blamed by opponents for the security failures that led to the attack, and for refusing to establish an independent commission of inquiry, his political survival was at stake.

"Three years ago, the government abandoned us," said Ohad Ben Ami, a former hostage taken to the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"An Israeli citizen should never have spent a year and a half in Hamas tunnels when deals (with Hamas) were on the table" to secure the hostages' release, he said at Eisenkot's event.

Another supporter of the former general, Noa Ayal, a 31-year-old soldier who said she had completed "more than 360 days of reserve duty", said she had been "waiting for this change for so long".

"I have a lot of hope, and if Gadi doesn't become prime minister, it will undoubtedly be very difficult."

Eisenkot -- who swapped his usual plain black shirt for a suit and tie -- promised to work swiftly to form a government. But it will be no small feat with neither side appearing to have secured the votes.

Yaheli Lifshitz, a 23-year-old student, acknowledged the challenge.

"To form a new government, they'll have to break with established rules and norms and build alliances that have never existed before," he said.