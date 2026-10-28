King Charles III can't escape Britain's role in slavery as he tours the Caribbean

Monarchy's links to slavery date to 1563

In 464 heavily footnoted pages, Newman, a professor of history at Virginia Commonwealth University, details the monarchy's links to slavery from the late 1500s through the abolition of the slave trade in 1807 and the abolition of slavery in the British Empire 26 years later.

British monarchs did more than just preside over an empire where enslaved Africans were shipped across the Atlantic Ocean to labor in the sugar, tobacco and cotton fields of the New World, Newman argues in her book.

As early as 1563, more than 40 years before England established its first colony in North America, Queen Elizabeth I supported sea captain John Hawkins' plan to raid Portuguese ports on the coast of West Africa and transport captured Africans to Spanish colonies of the Caribbean. In return for lending Hawkins a Royal Navy warship, the queen received a share of the profits.

"His daring slave-trading venture enriched the royal coffers, securing Elizabeth I's historical legacy as the first English monarch to profit directly from the transatlantic slave trade," Newman wrote.

Africa trade started with gold and ivory, expanded to humans

But Elizabeth I wasn't the last.

Almost 100 years later, King Charles II gave the Company of Royal Adventurers into Africa, later known simply as the Royal African Company, exclusive trading rights to the west African coast. The company quickly expanded from commodities such as gold, hides and ivory into the trade in enslaved Africans.

The king and his brother, the Duke of York, who later became King James II, were among the company's investors.

Pressure for Britain — along with the United States, Portugal, Spain and others who profited from slavery — to pay reparations has increased in recent years as Caribbean and African nations united behind the issue.

The United Nations General Assembly in March approved a resolution calling for reparatory justice, including a full apology and compensation both for the period of enslavement and for continuing harms such as reduced economic opportunity, lower income levels and shorter life expectancy for Black people in the Caribbean and the Americas.

The UK abstained from the vote.

The king is constrained by government policy

Charles won't apologize during his Caribbean tour because he speaks on behalf of the elected government, not for himself, said Craig Prescott, an expert on constitutional law and the monarchy at Royal Holloway, University of London.

"It's not a matter for the king, in that sense," he said. "And it is the longstanding policy of the government to, yes, note that slavery happened and that it is a stain on British history, but that reparations are not payable."

Reparations could potentially cost the UK hundreds of billions of pounds, so the issue is particularly sensitive for the current government, which is struggling to pay for popular social programs as the rising cost of living squeezes taxpayers.

But Charles must also think about how his comments will be received in the Caribbean and throughout the Commonwealth, which he heads.

The Commonwealth is an association of 56 independent nations, many of which are in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean and were once part of the British Empire. The British monarch remains the head of state for 14 Commonwealth countries other than the UK.

The last four days of the king's Caribbean tour will be in Antigua and Barbuda, which is hosting a biannual meeting of Commonwealth leaders.