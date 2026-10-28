UK Budget: Treasury offers support with energy bills amid Iran war price shock

LONDON: British Treasury chief John Healey used his first budget statement Wednesday to offer households and businesses support with their energy bills this winter in the face of what he termed "global economic storms."

Healey, who was appointed chancellor of the exchequer in July when Andy Burnham became prime minister, said the Iran war was not something the British government wanted.

As a result, he said his "choice in the budget today is to give families and businesses some breathing space now," as the consequences of the conflict in the Gulf played out.

"For families, that means higher prices at the pump, higher energy bills and higher mortgages," he said in his statement, arguably the key set piece of the parliamentary calendar. "For businesses, higher running costs and more expensive loans. And the impact is felt in the public finances too. Driven by the conflict in the Middle East, government borrowing costs across the G7 are reaching highs not seen for decades."

Energy price support package takes center stage

Among the support measures announced in the early stages of Healey's speech was a 100-pound ($133) one-off payment this winter that will help 20 million lower- and middle-income households.

Other measures included the extension of a cut in the sales tax on electricity bills and the abolition of a charge paid on gas bills.

Energy bills are set to spike sharply in the coming months. The Iran war and the ensuing bottlenecks in the Strait of Hormuz have squeezed global oil and gas supplies, pushing prices higher.

With the public finances already stretched, Healey announced some tax rises to pay for the measures.

One source of revenue is to come from the banks, which have benefited from higher interest rates. Healey increased the surcharge on their profits from 3% to 6% but only for 15 months from January.

"Amid global economic storms, I am looking to our banks to help fund breathing space for British families," he said.

Another revenue source will come from the gambling sector by increasing the machine games duty.