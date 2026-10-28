US and Cuban officials engage in shouting match during UN debate over economic embargo

US and Cuban officials engaged in a stunning shouting match on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the latest in a series of public spats between the longtime adversaries over Washington's escalating economic campaign against Havana.

The interaction began shortly after US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz took the podium to argue against supporting the annual resolution this week condemning the US' decades-long economic embargo against the island country.

As Waltz was detailing years of alleged corruption by the socialist government, members of the Cuban delegation, including Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, began to slam on their designated table and yell for a point of order.

Then, as UN officials sought to tone down the outbursts, Rodríguez walked down the aisle to the head of the General Assembly and yelled to Waltz, "You are a liar!"

Waltz responded: "You understand who you're dealing with? This is America. Back up."

While the moment represented a shocking break from diplomatic decorum traditional to the UN, it perfectly captured the heightened tensions between Cuba and the US as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to force changes to Cuba's political system by increasing its already punishing economic campaign.