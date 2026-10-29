A village chief in Congo works to overcome Ebola prejudice even as the disease kills his relatives

Prejudice is deeply rooted as Congo fights its deadliest Ebola outbreak

The outbreak in eastern Congo, declared in May, is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment. Response teams have been battling armed conflict, poor roads and violence from residents fueled by mistrust and misinformation.

This week, the outbreak surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases, with over 4,800 deaths, according to data from Congo's Ministry of Health. At the same time, health officials are racing to contain the spread of the disease elsewhere in Africa. It has already spread to four other countries, including two where it's active.

When one of Achou Taibo's cousins died in August, one of the village's traditional medicine clinics blamed poisoning for the death.

Another cousin, 27-year-old Zawadi Kavira Musubao, fell ill during the funeral. Again, poisoning, the clinic said.

A traditional healer there prepared a potion he claimed would expel poison from the body, but it ended up worsening her condition, said Musubao, who later recovered from Ebola.

After Achou Taibo's cousin died, an uncle died as well. The traditional clinic said they had arrived too late for help.

He finally managed to take all his other sick relatives to Beni's General Reference Hospital, where tests confirmed Ebola.

Beyond his family, Achou Taibo said he has seen how fears of Ebola had turned violent — young people set fire to homes in the neighborhood, accusing residents of witchcraft.

"That idea, that mentality, was dominant," he said of the misinformation.