A year after Tanzania's bloody election, government critics live in fear of abduction and arbitrary arrest

DAR AS SALAAM: A year after Tanzania's bloody election, many remain traumatised by the violence, while government critics live in fear of abduction and arbitrary arrest, or facing treason and terrorism charges.

The October 29 election, in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with 98 percent of the vote after opposition figures were barred from running, triggered days of protests that security forces brutally suppressed.

Rights groups and the opposition say thousands were killed, while a government-appointed commission put the death toll at 518.

For 61-year-old Twaha Bomeza, life changed on election day when shrapnel lodged in his eye during a shootout to disperse protesters, leaving him in need of surgery he cannot afford.

"I tried to save myself, but I was shot. I fell down here and lost four front teeth," Bomeza told AFP on the streets of the economic capital, Dar es Salaam, displaying his dentures.

"I am still nursing an internal wound in my eyes," he said, adding that he now experiences shortness of breath and constant headaches.

"My blood was spilled here, but a year has passed, and there is no more blood here," he added.