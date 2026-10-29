Cornell faculty to move forward with no-confidence vote over handling of sexual assault allegations

Cornell University faculty debated Wednesday over whether they had enough information to pass judgment on the school’s leadership over its handling of a woman’s report that she was gang raped at a fraternity house in 2024, with some professors urging patience and others arguing that years of institutional failures demanded action.

The discussion unfolded during a Faculty Senate meeting closed to the media, according to a recording obtained by The Associated Press. Faculty will now vote electronically on a proposed no-confidence resolution in Cornell’s administration through Nov. 6. The largely symbolic vote could pressure university trustees, who choose its leadership.

Some faculty struggled with the decision to speak publicly, sharing painful experiences of harassment and fears of professional retaliation.

Beth Frances Milles, a performing arts professor, Cornell graduate and parent, pleaded for civility after describing receiving messages from women who experienced sexual assault, including former classmates.

“I understand we have to take action,” she said. “There are so many things to talk about. Please, let’s talk about it together and not sneer at each other when we disagree.”

After at least an hour of debate, members voted down an attempt to delay voting on the resolution until an independent investigation into Cornell's handling of the sexual assault allegations is completed.

Faculty divided over whether to act now

Resolution co-sponsor Anne Marie Brady said she was encouraged by the breadth of faculty who spoke, despite fears of retaliation. As a contingent faculty member, she said, speaking publicly carried professional risks.

“The more people who speak out, the more we protect each other,” Brady said in a phone interview after the meeting.