European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will resign February 7, nine months early

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will resign nine months ahead of the end of her term, a move that opens the way for European leaders to choose a successor ahead of France’s presidential election next year.

Ms. Lagarde will leave February 7, the ECB said Thursday (October 29, 2026). Her eight-year term was to end October 31, 2027.

The resignation opens the way for complex political horse trading over her successor and to fill the posts of two other top officials who are leaving next year.

The announcement was not a surprise since there has been speculation that Lagarde would leave early to enable EU leaders to choose a successor while pro-EU French President Emmanuel Macron is still in office. That would guard against the possibility that right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen might win the election and influence the choice.

“That she leaves early is no surprise and does not change the outlook for ECB policies,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg bank.