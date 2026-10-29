Iran warns of 'devastating' economic fallout from any new Israeli attack

TEHRAN: Iran warned on Wednesday of a devastating economic impact from any new Israeli-led attack, as the votes were counted in an Israeli election that could determine the future of the regional war.
The Islamic republic also said it was discussing with mediators ways to implement a seven-day plan to end the West Asia conflict and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to topple Iran's government, the two countries have directly fought a war for the first time in their history after decades of enmity.
Tuesday's pivotal election gave Israelis a chance to offer a verdict on Netanyahu's right-wing government, amid mounting US and Israeli threats of renewed attacks against Iran following their launch of the war in February.
"Devastating impact on int'l markets of any Israel-instigated military misadventure in Persian Gulf region remains major concern for both gas suppliers and consumers," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X, referring to recent discussions at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow.
Since the war erupted, it has severely disrupted energy shipments from Gulf countries after Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas used to travel.
Iran has restricted passage and regularly attacks vessels that attempt to cross without its authorisation.
In retaliation, the United States has been maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian ports, seeking to squeeze the country's economy.
On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had told several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after the US midterm elections on November 3.
But the newspaper, citing people briefed on the conversations, said President Donald Trump had not made a final decision.
Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran was discussing a plan with mediators to end the war and reopen the strait.
"While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed," he said in a post on X.
"We remain in close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week."
Trump had previously rejected the plan, after Iran proposed it in September.
Araghchi had said at the time that under the plan, Hormuz would reopen within seven days if "necessary conditions", including a ceasefire across the Middle East, were met.
Iran had also demanded the unfreezing of its assets abroad, the lifting of sanctions on its oil sector, and an end to the US naval blockade.
Negotiations between Washington and Tehran have been stalled for months.
US news website Axios reported on Wednesday that regional mediators led by Qatar were pushing for "a diplomatic deal" to restart US-Iran talks and prevent the resumption of war after the US midterm elections.
The report, citing US, Israeli and other regional sources, said the Qataris were trying "to convince Iran to allow UN inspectors to visit its bombed nuclear sites in return for some sanctions relief from the US".
Iran said a Qatari delegation visited Tehran on Sunday for talks.
Netanyahu, vying to form a coalition government after Tuesday's closely contested polls, has said Israel has an opportunity to eliminate the "existential threat" posed by Iran.
His main electoral rival Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief, has warned Israel's security top brass that they must serve the national interests and not the political needs of Netanyahu.
"Netanyahu, don't you dare use Israel's security for your political needs," Eisenkot said.
On Sunday, Israel's Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu and Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir had clashed over an order for unspecified military action that defence officials feared could trigger renewed fighting with Iran.
As the votes were counted on Wednesday in the election, no clear winner had emerged between Netanyahu's bloc and an opposition camp led by Eisenkot.
Tehran has said the outcome of the polls "makes no difference".
On Sunday, Araghchi said a resumption of war with the US and Israel would also not change Iran's position.
"They have already done so twice and have seen the results. If they want to try again, they know they will achieve no different outcome from those of the past," he said.
Iran's military meanwhile has warned it would retaliate more widely against any new attack, with security chief Mohsen Rezaei saying it could strike US-related infrastructure including data centres and other artificial intelligence targets.
Tehran has dismissed Netanyahu's threats to topple the Iranian government, calling them "empty" and "a sign of desperation".